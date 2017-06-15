Top Stories: Latest On London Fire; Putin's Yearly Call-In Show

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Putin Offers Political Asylum To James Comey, Citing Potential Prosecution In U.S.

-- At Least 7 Killed, 59 Injured In Blast At Kindergarten, Chinese State Media Say.

-- Death Toll In London Apartment Building Fire Rises To 17.

And here are more early headlines:

Jurors Continue To Deliberate In Cosby Sexual Assault Trial. ( Philly.com)

Jurors May Be At Impasse In Minn. Officer's Shooting Trial. ( Minneapolis Star Tribune)

Federal Judge Orders New Review Of Dakota Access Pipeline. ( The Hill)

Stalemate Between Army, Militants In Southern Philippines. ( VOA)

Japan To Use Swimming Robot To Probe Fukushima Damage. ( AP)

Erendira Wallenda To Hang By Teeth From Helicopter Over Niagara Falls. ( Buffalo News)

