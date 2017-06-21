Top Stories: Latest On Senate Health Care Bill; Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Saudi King Deposes Crown Prince And Names A New Heir, Age 31.
-- Here's What We Know About The Senate GOP Health Care Bill.
-- Uber Founder Resigns Under Pressure As CEO, Published Report Says.
-- Mattel Introduces New Diverse Ken Dolls; Hopes To Reverse Sales Slump.
-- Carla Fendi, Former President Of Luxury Fashion Brand, Dies.
And here are more early headlines:
Tropical Storm Cindy Advances On Louisiana Coast. ()
Extreme Heat Felt In Various Parts Of The Northern Hemisphere. ( Reuters)
Former DHS Secretary To Testify On Russian Meddling Today. ( PBS)
Trump Son-In-Law, Kushner, Visits Israel On Mideast Peace Effort.
( Time)
Latest On Foiled Brussels Train Station Attack. ( AFP)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.