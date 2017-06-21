Top Stories: Latest On Senate Health Care Bill; Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Saudi King Deposes Crown Prince And Names A New Heir, Age 31.

-- Here's What We Know About The Senate GOP Health Care Bill.

-- Uber Founder Resigns Under Pressure As CEO, Published Report Says.

-- Mattel Introduces New Diverse Ken Dolls; Hopes To Reverse Sales Slump.

-- Carla Fendi, Former President Of Luxury Fashion Brand, Dies.

And here are more early headlines:

Tropical Storm Cindy Advances On Louisiana Coast. ()

Extreme Heat Felt In Various Parts Of The Northern Hemisphere. ( Reuters)

Former DHS Secretary To Testify On Russian Meddling Today. ( PBS)

Trump Son-In-Law, Kushner, Visits Israel On Mideast Peace Effort.

( Time)

Latest On Foiled Brussels Train Station Attack. ( AFP)

