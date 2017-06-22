Top Stories: Tropical Storm Cindy; ISIS Destroys Historic Mosul Mosque

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Heavy Rains And Flooding As Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall.

-- ISIS Destroys Historic Mosque In Mosul As Iraqi Forces Close In.

-- After Georgia Win, A Triumphant Trump Returns To Campaign Trail In Iowa.

-- Virginia Community Mourns Muslim Teen Killed On Her Way To Mosque.

And here are more early headlines:

GOP To Release Proposed Senate Health Care Bill Today. ( ABC)

Man Who Fired Into D.C. Pizzeria On Conspiracy Theory To Be Sentenced. ( WTOP)

Report: U.S. Forces Reportedly Question Detainees In Yemeni Prisons Where Torture Is Alleged. ( AP)

House GOP Proposes Bill To Privatize U.S. Air Traffic Control. ( USA Today)

U.N. Says World Population Near 10 Billion By 2050. ( U.N. News Centre)

