Top Stories: Tropical Storm Cindy; ISIS Destroys Historic Mosul Mosque
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Heavy Rains And Flooding As Tropical Storm Cindy Makes Landfall.
-- ISIS Destroys Historic Mosque In Mosul As Iraqi Forces Close In.
-- After Georgia Win, A Triumphant Trump Returns To Campaign Trail In Iowa.
-- Virginia Community Mourns Muslim Teen Killed On Her Way To Mosque.
And here are more early headlines:
GOP To Release Proposed Senate Health Care Bill Today. ( ABC)
Man Who Fired Into D.C. Pizzeria On Conspiracy Theory To Be Sentenced. ( WTOP)
Report: U.S. Forces Reportedly Question Detainees In Yemeni Prisons Where Torture Is Alleged. ( AP)
House GOP Proposes Bill To Privatize U.S. Air Traffic Control. ( USA Today)
U.N. Says World Population Near 10 Billion By 2050. ( U.N. News Centre)
