Top Stories: Cause Of London Building Fire; More On The GOP Health Bill

-- Massive Fire At London High-Rise Started In A Refrigerator, Police Say.

-- The AMA's Take On GOP Health Care Plan.

-- Real Estate Firm With Ties To Trump May Build The New FBI Headquarters.

Renmants Of Tropical Storm Cindy Pose Flash Flood Threat In South. ( AccuWeather)

Arab States Make Demands Of Qatar, Including Closing Al Jazeera. ( Guardian)

The U.S. Halts Beef Imports From Brazil Over Safety. ( New York Times)

North Korea Denies It Tortured Or Mistreated Dead U.S. Student. ( AP)

North Korea Reportedly Tests Rocket; Could Be Used In Missile. ( Reuters)

Another Venezuelan Protester Killed In Demonstrations. ( VOA)

Jurors Still At Work In Murder Re-Trial Of Ex-University Officer. ( WLWT)

World's Ugliest Dog Contest In Petaluma, Calif. ( Argus-Leader)

