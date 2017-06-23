Top Stories: Cause Of London Building Fire; More On The GOP Health Bill
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Massive Fire At London High-Rise Started In A Refrigerator, Police Say.
-- The AMA's Take On GOP Health Care Plan.
-- Real Estate Firm With Ties To Trump May Build The New FBI Headquarters.
And here are more early headlines:
Renmants Of Tropical Storm Cindy Pose Flash Flood Threat In South. ( AccuWeather)
Arab States Make Demands Of Qatar, Including Closing Al Jazeera. ( Guardian)
The U.S. Halts Beef Imports From Brazil Over Safety. ( New York Times)
North Korea Denies It Tortured Or Mistreated Dead U.S. Student. ( AP)
North Korea Reportedly Tests Rocket; Could Be Used In Missile. ( Reuters)
Another Venezuelan Protester Killed In Demonstrations. ( VOA)
Jurors Still At Work In Murder Re-Trial Of Ex-University Officer. ( WLWT)
World's Ugliest Dog Contest In Petaluma, Calif. ( Argus-Leader)
