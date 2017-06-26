© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Top Stories: Peace Prize Winner Liu Released; UK's May Forms Government

By Korva Coleman
Published June 26, 2017 at 10:13 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Britain's May Forms Minority Government With Backing Of Northern Irish Party.

-- China Releases Peace Prize Winner Liu Xiaobo From Prison After Cancer Diagnosis.

-- Trump Hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi At The White House.

-- Party Boat Filled With Tourists Capsizes Near Medellin, Colombia.

And here are more early stories:

How The Senate Health Bill Affects Different States. ( New York Times)

Federal Judge To Hear Case Of Iraqis Set To Be Deported. ( WXYZ)

Pakistani Hospitals Struggle To Treat Dozens Of Burn Victims From Fire. ( Reuters)

Chinese Officials Fear New Landslide At Site Of First Deadly Slide. ( CNN)

Average U.S. Price For a Gallon Of Regular Gas Drops 7 Cents. ( AP)

California Snow Melt Swelling Rivers, Breaching Levees. ( Fresno Bee)

Nation & World
