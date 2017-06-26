Top Stories: Peace Prize Winner Liu Released; UK's May Forms Government
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Britain's May Forms Minority Government With Backing Of Northern Irish Party.
-- China Releases Peace Prize Winner Liu Xiaobo From Prison After Cancer Diagnosis.
-- Trump Hosts Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi At The White House.
-- Party Boat Filled With Tourists Capsizes Near Medellin, Colombia.
And here are more early stories:
How The Senate Health Bill Affects Different States. ( New York Times)
Federal Judge To Hear Case Of Iraqis Set To Be Deported. ( WXYZ)
Pakistani Hospitals Struggle To Treat Dozens Of Burn Victims From Fire. ( Reuters)
Chinese Officials Fear New Landslide At Site Of First Deadly Slide. ( CNN)
Average U.S. Price For a Gallon Of Regular Gas Drops 7 Cents. ( AP)
California Snow Melt Swelling Rivers, Breaching Levees. ( Fresno Bee)
