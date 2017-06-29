Top Stories: Trump's Travel Ban; Pre-Existing Conditions Under GOP Plan

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump's Travel Ban Is Set To Take Effect On Thursday.

-- Patients With Pre-Existing Conditions Fear Bias Under GOP Health Proposals.

-- Trump Picks Republican Lawyer For FCC Commissioner Seat.

And here are more early headlines:

South Korean Leader To Meet Trump At White House. ( CNN)

Wildfires Scorch Western Lands, Force Evacuations. ( AP)

Chinese President In Hong Kong For Handover Anniversary. ( VOA)

NATO Countries Will Increase Their Defense Spending. ( Politico)

Trump Opens, Then Suddenly Closes Fundraiser To The Press. ( CBS)

Beheaded Civilians Seen In Philippines City Hit By Islamist Militants. ( Guardian)

Venezuelan Supreme Court Bars Senior Prosecutor From Leaving. ( CNN)

