Top Stories: Trump's Travel Ban; Pre-Existing Conditions Under GOP Plan
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump's Travel Ban Is Set To Take Effect On Thursday.
-- Patients With Pre-Existing Conditions Fear Bias Under GOP Health Proposals.
-- Trump Picks Republican Lawyer For FCC Commissioner Seat.
And here are more early headlines:
South Korean Leader To Meet Trump At White House. ( CNN)
Wildfires Scorch Western Lands, Force Evacuations. ( AP)
Chinese President In Hong Kong For Handover Anniversary. ( VOA)
NATO Countries Will Increase Their Defense Spending. ( Politico)
Trump Opens, Then Suddenly Closes Fundraiser To The Press. ( CBS)
Beheaded Civilians Seen In Philippines City Hit By Islamist Militants. ( Guardian)
Venezuelan Supreme Court Bars Senior Prosecutor From Leaving. ( CNN)
