The Ups And Downs Of Togetherness And Independence When You're A Triplet

Ten-year-old triplets Maddy, Zoë and Nick Waters share everything from a birthday to a bedroom. But in a StoryCorps booth in Bloomington, Ind., they discover — even as they finish each other's sentences — that there are still some things they needed to learn about each other.

For example, how they feel about being triplets. ("[I]t's really nice," Zoë says.) Or their strengths. ("[O]ur friends get extra friends because there's a three-in-one package," says Maddy.) Or whether they feel crowded in the house with, as Maddy says, "two siblings, two parents and three cats — and one cat in heaven." ("Not at all. Cats aren't very substantial," Nick says.)

In a few months they'll get three new, separate rooms. Nick says he's having mixed emotions. Zoë says she's "kind of happy," but at the same time, likes having her brother and sister to talk to.

/ Courtesy of the Waters Family The Waters triplets at about five weeks old, not long after they came home from the hospital.

For Maddy, the transition to more independence may be bumpy.

"I, myself, am not much for being alone. ... And since I've had you all my life, I've had two other friends even when I didn't have any friends. It's really been nice," she says. "I think having siblings my age gives me an open attitude toward life and people in general. And I just want to say you guys mean a lot to me and I want to thank you for being here."

Audio produced forMorning Edition by Liyna Anwar .

