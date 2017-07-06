Top Stories: Trump On Russian Election Meddling; Scalise Back In ICU
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Says 'I Think It Was Russia' And 'Others Also' In Election Meddling.
-- House Majority Whip Steve Scalise Readmitted To Intensive Care Unit.
-- Montana Earthquake Is Felt For Hundreds Of Miles Early Thursday.
And here are more early headlines:
Poland To Buy U.S. Patriot Missiles, Signs Memorandum. ( Reuters)
Protesters Prepare For Hamburg G20 Summit This Week. ( Washington Post)
Haley Warns U.N. North Korean Test A "Military Escalation". ( NBC)
Flooding, Landslides Leave At Least 11 Missing In Japan. ( ABC Online)
Pro-Venezuelan Government Militiamen Attack Opposition Lawmakers. ( AP)
Ex-U.K. Leader Blair Criticized Over Run-Up To Iraq War. ( BBC)
Replicas Of 2 Of Columbus' Ships Sailing Up N.Y.'s Hudson River. ( AP)
