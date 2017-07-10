U.K. Releases 'How-To' Video On Surviving A Terrorist Shooting

The British government has released a four-minute video advising the public to "run, hide, tell" in case of a terrorist attack.

The short film, which officials compare to an airline safety video, depicts a firearms attack at a hotel and describes what individuals should do to increase their chance of survival.

The Telegraph notes that while this video is new, the "run, hide, tell" message was introduced to the British public in December 2015, months after a gunman killed 30 Britons during an attack at a tourist hotel in Sousse, Tunisia.

The newspaper adds that police have emphasized the video is not a response to any specific intelligence regarding a possible attack.

"The chances of being caught up in a terrorist incident are still low, but sadly we have seen atrocities take place in the U.K. and abroad," Scott Wilson, a national counter-terrorism coordinator, said in a statement. "So, it is important everyone stays alert and knows what to do if the worst was to happen."

The video advises that in the "unlikely event" of a firearms attack, people should respond to the sound of gunshots by choosing an escape route and fleeing the scene. "This is the best option," the video intones.

If an escape route is unavailable or unsafe, individuals should locate a secure hiding place and barricade themselves inside, according to the video.

And once people have reached safety, they are advised to notify authorities about what's happening and share what they know about the incident, the video says.

The video was produced by the Foreign Office and the Association of British Travel Agents.

Wilson said 23,000 representatives from major U.K. tourism companies at resorts around the world have been trained on how to respond in case of a terrorist attack, according to the BBC.

