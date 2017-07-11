© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Top Stories: U.S. Soldier Accused Of Aiding ISIS; More On The 'Kremlin-Linked' Lawyer

By Korva Coleman
Published July 11, 2017 at 8:12 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- U.S. Soldier Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Provide Material Support To ISIS.

-- Just How Closely Linked Is The 'Kremlin-Linked' Lawyer?

-- Military Plane Crash Kills At Least 16 In Mississippi.'

-- Doctor Accused Of Molesting U.S. Gymnasts To Plead Guilty To Other Charges.

And here are more early headlines:

Senate Democrats Ask GOP Governors To Reject Health Bill. ( Washington Post)

Iran Seeks To Expand Syria Cease Fire. ( Reuters)

Wildfires Scorch Miles Of Land In U.S. And Western Canada. ( AP)

Minn. Officer Who Killed Black Motorist Will Get Payment, Leave Force. ( AP)

Head Of Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Pleads Not Guilty To Embezzlement. ( CBNC)

N.Y. Yankee Phenom Aaron Judge Wins MLB's Home Run Derby. ( ESPN)

