Top Stories: U.S. Soldier Accused Of Aiding ISIS; More On The 'Kremlin-Linked' Lawyer
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- U.S. Soldier Arrested, Accused Of Trying To Provide Material Support To ISIS.
-- Just How Closely Linked Is The 'Kremlin-Linked' Lawyer?
-- Military Plane Crash Kills At Least 16 In Mississippi.'
-- Doctor Accused Of Molesting U.S. Gymnasts To Plead Guilty To Other Charges.
And here are more early headlines:
Senate Democrats Ask GOP Governors To Reject Health Bill. ( Washington Post)
Iran Seeks To Expand Syria Cease Fire. ( Reuters)
Wildfires Scorch Miles Of Land In U.S. And Western Canada. ( AP)
Minn. Officer Who Killed Black Motorist Will Get Payment, Leave Force. ( AP)
Head Of Defunct Bitcoin Exchange Pleads Not Guilty To Embezzlement. ( CBNC)
N.Y. Yankee Phenom Aaron Judge Wins MLB's Home Run Derby. ( ESPN)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.