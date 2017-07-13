Top Stories: Trump Visits Paris; Revised Senate GOP Health Care Bill
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump Travels To Paris, Will Attend Bastille Day Parade.
-- Democrats Prepare For A Hard Bargain On Health Care If GOP Bill Fails.
-- Justice Department Defies Court Deadline To Release Sessions' Contacts With Russians.
-- Killer Of Putin Critic Boris Nemtsov Is Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison.
And here are more early headlines:
Secretary Of State Tillerson In Qatar In Shuttle Diplomacy. ( Bloomberg)
Indian Flooding Leaves 40 Dead, Threatens Rare Rhinos. ( Reuters)
Oakland Police Told To Review Failures In Sex Abuse Case. ( SF Gate)
Strengthening Tropical Storm Moves Away From Mexico's Pacific Coast. ( NHC)
Cool! NASA Images Stream Back Of Jupiter's Great Red Spot. ( BBC)
Elephant Rescued Swimming 10 Miles Off Sri Lankan Coast. ( Guardian)
