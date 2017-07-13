Top Stories: Trump Visits Paris; Revised Senate GOP Health Care Bill

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Travels To Paris, Will Attend Bastille Day Parade.

-- Democrats Prepare For A Hard Bargain On Health Care If GOP Bill Fails.

-- Justice Department Defies Court Deadline To Release Sessions' Contacts With Russians.

-- Killer Of Putin Critic Boris Nemtsov Is Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison.

Secretary Of State Tillerson In Qatar In Shuttle Diplomacy. ( Bloomberg)

Indian Flooding Leaves 40 Dead, Threatens Rare Rhinos. ( Reuters)

Oakland Police Told To Review Failures In Sex Abuse Case. ( SF Gate)

Strengthening Tropical Storm Moves Away From Mexico's Pacific Coast. ( NHC)

Cool! NASA Images Stream Back Of Jupiter's Great Red Spot. ( BBC)

Elephant Rescued Swimming 10 Miles Off Sri Lankan Coast. ( Guardian)

