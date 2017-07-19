Top Stories: Trump Voting Panel To Meet; Huntsman Nominated For Russia Ambassador
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Amid Skepticism And Scrutiny, Election Integrity Commission Holds First Meeting.
-- Trump Picks Jon Huntsman To Be U.S. Ambassador To Russia.
-- U.K. Bans Credit Card Surcharges, Calling Them A 'Rip-Off'.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump To Lunch With GOP Senators, Discuss Healthcare. ( The Hill)
Justice Dept. To Restore Some Police Rights To Seize Suspects' Property. ( AP)
First Police Account Of Fatal Minneapolis Police Shooting. ( Star-Tribune)
California Town Evacuates Ahead Of Spreading Wildfire. ( Reuters)
Fla. Boy Who Died May Be Inadvertent Victim Of Fentanyl. ( Miami Herald)
Deadly Violence Displaces 100,000 In Central African Republic. ( AllAfrica.com)
VIDEO: Buffalo Briefly Escape New Hampshire Farm. ( Boston.com)
Pop Culture's Comic-Con Kicks Off In San Diego. ( AP)
