© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

The Shins: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
Published July 24, 2017 at 9:21 AM EDT

The Shins have been a constant part of NPR's musical DNA for much of the 21st century. The group's poetic pop has shown up in something like 25 stories on our website, not just because many of us are longtime fans, but also because our listeners love them. Stories on our site include: The Best CDs of 2003: Listeners' Picks, The Shins In Concert from 2012, Song Premiere: The Shins And Zach Braff Reunite, a recent interview on All Things Considered and so many more. It's remarkable that there's never been a Tiny Desk Concert from The Shins until now.

In celebration of the band's fifth studio album, 2017's Heartworms, singer and guitarist James Mercer, the emotional and creative center of The Shins, came to NPR to perform a handful of songs that included two new tracks and one that reached back to 2003 from the album Chutes Too Narrow.It's a moving performance with just James on guitar, no band, no amplification - simple and perfect.

Heartworms is available now. (iTunes) (Amazon)


Set List

  • "Mildenhall"

  • "The Fear"

  • "Young Pilgrims"

    • Musicians

    James Mercer (vocals, guitar)

    Credits

    Producers: Bob Boilen, Niki Walker; Audio Engineer: Josh Rogosin; Videographers: Niki Walker, Tsering Bista; Video Editor: Tsering Bista; PA: Jenna Li; Photo: Claire Harbage/NPR.

    For more Tiny Desk concerts, subscribe to our podcast.

    Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

    Nation & World
    Bob Boilen
    In 1988, a determined Bob Boilen started showing up on NPR's doorstep every day, looking for a way to contribute his skills in music and broadcasting to the network. His persistence paid off, and within a few weeks he was hired, on a temporary basis, to work for All Things Considered. Less than a year later, Boilen was directing the show and continued to do so for the next 18 years.
    See stories by Bob Boilen