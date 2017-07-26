Top Stories: Trump Against Transgender U.S. Military Personnel; French Fires

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Says Transgender People Can't Serve In Military.

-- French Wildfires Force 12,000 People To Flee Coastal Resort Areas.

-- After A Year In Space, The Air Hasn't Gone Out Of NASA's Inflated Module.

And here are more early headlines:

The Senate Continues To Debate Health Care Reform. ( New York Times)

Duterte Threatens To Bomb Schools To Hit Militants. ( Guardian)

Survivor Of Deadly Human Smuggling Case Speaks. ( Texas Public Radio)

Missouri Lawmakers Pass Stricter Abortion Rules. ( St. Louis Post-Dispatch)

European Union Court Rules Hamas Stays On Terror List. ( Reuters)

Report: North Korea ICBM Program Advancing Fast. ( Washington Post)

