Top Stories: Tensions Lower At Jerusalem Holy Site; Trump On Sessions

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Palestinians Cheer Israel's Removal Of Security Measures At Historic Mosque.

-- Trump Continues To Publicly Attack Sessions.

And here are more early stories:

Next Steps In Senate Health Care Debate. ( New York Times)

Scaramucci Doubts Preibus On White House Leaks. ( Washington Post)

Huge Data Leak Threatens To Collapse Swedish Government. ( Independent)

Where The Huge U.S. Wildfires Are Burning. ( Los Angeles Times)

Thousands Flee Fires Along French Mediterranean Coast. ( France24)

Senate Panel To Continue Russian Meddling Hearing Today. ( CBS)

Two Named Storms Churning In Eastern Pacific. ()

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.