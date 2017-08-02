Top Stories: Sessions Discusses Law Enforcement; Senate On Health Care

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Senators Plan Bipartisan Hearings On Health Care.

-- Trump Remarks Eclipse Sessions' Talk Before Black Law Enforcement Group.

And here are more early stories:

Tillerson Suggests Talks With North Korea With Conditions. ( CNN)

U.S. Warns Maduro On Venezuelan Prisoners. ( BBC)

Government To Act On Alleged College Discrimination Against Whites. ( New York Times)

Report: Trump, 2 Senators To Unveil Immigration Restriction Bill. ( Washington Examiner)

Slow Progress Seen For Congressional Tax Reform. ( Washington Post)

Brazilian Lawmakers Vote On Whether To Remove Another President. ( Guardian)

Charity Warns A Million Yemeni Children At Risk For Cholera. ( Sky News)

British Airways Computer Glitch Causes Travel Chaos. ( Telegraph)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.