Top Stories: Sessions Discusses Law Enforcement; Senate On Health Care
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Senators Plan Bipartisan Hearings On Health Care.
-- Trump Remarks Eclipse Sessions' Talk Before Black Law Enforcement Group.
And here are more early stories:
Tillerson Suggests Talks With North Korea With Conditions. ( CNN)
U.S. Warns Maduro On Venezuelan Prisoners. ( BBC)
Government To Act On Alleged College Discrimination Against Whites. ( New York Times)
Report: Trump, 2 Senators To Unveil Immigration Restriction Bill. ( Washington Examiner)
Slow Progress Seen For Congressional Tax Reform. ( Washington Post)
Brazilian Lawmakers Vote On Whether To Remove Another President. ( Guardian)
Charity Warns A Million Yemeni Children At Risk For Cholera. ( Sky News)
British Airways Computer Glitch Causes Travel Chaos. ( Telegraph)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.