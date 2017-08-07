Top Stories: Australia Finds Missing U.S. Military Aircraft; Venezuelan Attack

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Australian Navy Locates Crashed U.S. Marine Osprey Plane.

-- Anti-Government Fighters In Venezuela Attack Army Base.

And here are more early headlines:

Tillerson Urges Halt To North Korea's Missile Launches. ( Washington Post)

Kenya Girds For Both Violence And Election. ( Guardian)

Chicago To Sue Justice Dept. Over Sanctuary City Penalty. ( Chicago Tribune)

New Orleans Mopping Up After Weekend Flooding. ( NOLA.com)

Tulsa Cleaning Up After Rare August Tornado. ( Tulsa World)

Suburban Minneapolis Mosque Regrouping After Bombing. ( MPR)

American Tori Bowie Is 2017's World's Fastest Woman. ( BBC)

Bigfoot Sighting Reported In North Carolina. ( Charlotte Observer)

