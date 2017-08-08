© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Top Stories: Kenya Holds Vote; Australia On Same-Sex Marriage

By Korva Coleman
Published August 8, 2017 at 8:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- After Campaign Full Of Drama, Kenyans Head To Polls.

-- Australia Plans A Postal Vote On Same-Sex Marriage, If Plebiscite Fails.

-- Go See It, Eclipse Chasers Urge. 'Your First Time Is Always Special.'

And here are more early headlines:

After Chicago Sues Justice Dept., Sessions Fires Back. ( Chicago Sun-Times)

South African President Facing No Confidence Vote. ( Telegraph)

Arkansas Officials Take Control Of Maximum Security Prison Unit. ( Arkansas Online)

Lawsuit Over Harsh CIA Interrogations Will Proceed. ( Los Angeles Times)

Government Yanks Sleep Apnea Testing For Truckers, Engineers. ( USA Today)

Officials Say Tulsa Area Was Hit By 4 Tornadoes. ( Tulsa World)

Accident Leaves Congealing Palm Oil On Hong Kong Beaches. ( Phys.Org)

Actor Haruo Nakajma Dies, Played Godzilla. ( Variety)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman