Top Stories: Kenya Holds Vote; Australia On Same-Sex Marriage
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- After Campaign Full Of Drama, Kenyans Head To Polls.
-- Australia Plans A Postal Vote On Same-Sex Marriage, If Plebiscite Fails.
-- Go See It, Eclipse Chasers Urge. 'Your First Time Is Always Special.'
And here are more early headlines:
After Chicago Sues Justice Dept., Sessions Fires Back. ( Chicago Sun-Times)
South African President Facing No Confidence Vote. ( Telegraph)
Arkansas Officials Take Control Of Maximum Security Prison Unit. ( Arkansas Online)
Lawsuit Over Harsh CIA Interrogations Will Proceed. ( Los Angeles Times)
Government Yanks Sleep Apnea Testing For Truckers, Engineers. ( USA Today)
Officials Say Tulsa Area Was Hit By 4 Tornadoes. ( Tulsa World)
Accident Leaves Congealing Palm Oil On Hong Kong Beaches. ( Phys.Org)
Actor Haruo Nakajma Dies, Played Godzilla. ( Variety)
