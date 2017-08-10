Top Stories: The Russia Investigations; Franklin Now A Tropical Storm
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- 5 Big Unanswered Questions About The Russia Investigations.
-- Franklin Downgraded To Tropical Storm As It Moves Across Mexico.
-- As Eclipse Madness Sweeps U.S., A Stonehenge Made Of Cars Prepares.
And here are more early headlines:
North Korea Considering Missile Strikes Near Guam. ( CNN)
Another Venezuelan Mayor Is Ordered Jailed. ( AP)
Turkey Seeks To Arrest More Journalists. ( Reuters)
North Korea Announces Release Of Jailed Canadian Pastor. ( Yonhap)
Russian Plane Flies Over Washington; U.S. Officials Aboard. ( UPI)
Report: Smugglers Deliberately Drown Migrants Off Yemen. ( IOM)
Iraq Calls Official Holiday Because Of Excessive Heat. ( AP)
VIDEO: Cardinals' Molina Hits Grand Slam After Cat Takes Field. ( CBSSports)
Little Rock Truck Crash Spills Pizzas Over Highway. ( Arkansas Online)
