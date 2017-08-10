Top Stories: The Russia Investigations; Franklin Now A Tropical Storm

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 5 Big Unanswered Questions About The Russia Investigations.

-- Franklin Downgraded To Tropical Storm As It Moves Across Mexico.

-- As Eclipse Madness Sweeps U.S., A Stonehenge Made Of Cars Prepares.

And here are more early headlines:

North Korea Considering Missile Strikes Near Guam. ( CNN)

Another Venezuelan Mayor Is Ordered Jailed. ( AP)

Turkey Seeks To Arrest More Journalists. ( Reuters)

North Korea Announces Release Of Jailed Canadian Pastor. ( Yonhap)

Russian Plane Flies Over Washington; U.S. Officials Aboard. ( UPI)

Report: Smugglers Deliberately Drown Migrants Off Yemen. ( IOM)

Iraq Calls Official Holiday Because Of Excessive Heat. ( AP)

VIDEO: Cardinals' Molina Hits Grand Slam After Cat Takes Field. ( CBSSports)

Little Rock Truck Crash Spills Pizzas Over Highway. ( Arkansas Online)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.