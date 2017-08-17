Top Stories: Mayor Doesn't Want Trump Visit; U.S. Military Denounces Racism
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Phoenix Mayor Asks Trump To Delay Visit, Hoping For 'More Sound Judgment.'
-- Joint Chiefs Denounce Racism After Trump's Comments.
-- Driver Faces 5 Charges - And Potential Death Penalty - Over Immigrants' Deaths.
-- Spain Rescues Nearly 600 People At Sea As Migration Patterns Change.
And here are more early headlines:
Thousands Attend Unannounced Vigil In Charlottesville. ( Daily Progress)
U.S. Service Member Killed In Afghan Battle With Militants. ( NATO)
Search Continues For Missing U.S. Copter Off Hawaii. ( Star-Advertiser)
Oregon Approves Expanding Abortion Access. ( Washington Post)
Hundreds Killed In Asian Monsoon Storms And Flooding. ( Guardian)
Woman's Lost Ring Found Wrapped Around Garden Carrot. ( CBC)
