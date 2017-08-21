Top Stories: Sailors Missing After Ship Crash; Confederate Statues Out At UT-Austin
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Search For 10 Missing Launched Off Singapore After U.S. Destroyer, Tanker Collide.
-- Driver Plows Into Bus Shelters In Southern France, Killing 1
-- Confederate Statues Are Coming Down At The University Of Texas.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump To Discuss U.S. Military Plan For Afghanistan Tonight. ( AP)
Barcelona Attack Death Toll Increased To 15 People. ( NBC)
Diplomatic Rift Stalls Qatari Pilgrims' Hajj To Saudi Arabia. ( Reuters)
U.S., South Korea Begin Annual Military Exercises. ( New York Times)
Sierra Leone Landslide Death Toll Nears 500 People. ( AP)
5 U.S. Troops Remain Missing Off Hawaii. ( Honolulu Star-Advertiser)
Kenneth Becomes Major Hurricane In Pacific, No Land Threat Seen. ()
British Big Ben's Bongs Are Stilled For Repairs. ( Telegraph)
