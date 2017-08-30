© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Top Stories: Harvey Hits Land Again; Mattis On Transgender Military Personnel

By Korva Coleman
Published August 30, 2017 at 11:21 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Harvey Makes Landfall In Louisiana As Houston Copes With Record Rainfall.

-- Flooded Texas Chemical Plants Raise Concerns About Toxic Emissions.

-- Mattis Puts Hold On Transgender Ban For Current Military Service Members.

-- Ex-White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer Finally Meets Pope Francis.

And here are more early headlines:

Trump Tweets Talking To North Korea Is "Not The Answer". ( CNN)

Illinois Wants Federal Court Oversight Of Chicago Police. ( WTTW)

Thousands Of Rohingyas Flee Myanmar To Bangladesh. ( Reuters)

Venezuelan Assembly Seeks Trials Of Alleged Traitors. ( AP)

India's Financial Hub, Mumbai, Paralyzed By Flooding. ( BBC)

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
