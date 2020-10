Top Stories: Texas Chemical Fire At Flooded Plant; Mumbai Building Collapse

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Chemical Fire Reported At Flooded Arkema Plant In Crosby, Texas.

-- Don't Fall Victim To Harvey Flood Scams.

-- At Least 12 Killed In Mumbai Building Collapse.

-- Frankfurt Orders 70,000 To Evacuate To Defuse WWII Bomb.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S., South Korea Use Show Of Force To Gain North Korea's Attention. ( USA Today)

Calif. Deputy Killed In Shootout, 2 Officers Wounded. ( Sacramento Bee)

Fire Destroys 10 Calif. Homes, Hundreds Threatened. ( SFGate)

2 Dutch Suspects Remain Jailed In Tainted Eggs Case. ( AP)

Thousands Of Rohingyas Still Fleeing To Bangladesh. ( Reuters)

Bus Blast In Turkey Wounds At Least 8. ( Hurriyet)

Macron To Release Changes To France Labor Laws. ( Reuters)

