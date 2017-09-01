Top Stories: Harvey's Difficult Aftermath; August Unemployment

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Harvey Leaves Challenges In Texas, From Drinking Water To Paying Rent.

-- U.S. Economy Generated 156,000 Jobs In August, Short Of Estimates.

-- Kenyan Court Throws Out Kenyatta's Win In Presidential Election.

And here are more early headlines:

Iraq Recaptures New Town From ISIS. ( New York Times)

Mattis Orders New U.S. Troops To Afghanistan. ( AP)

Humanitarian Crisis Grows As Thousands Of Rohingyas Flee Myanmar. ( UN News Centre)

Government To Slash Spending On Ads For Obamacare. ( Reuters)

Tropical Storm Lidia Hits Mexico; Hurricane Irma In Atlantic. ()

Wildfire Burns Glacier National Park Historic Building. ( Great Falls Tribune)

N.C. Group Plans "Bigfoot" Festival. ( Charlotte Observer)

