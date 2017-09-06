Top Stories: Hurricane Irma's Destructive Path; Smoky Western Fires

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hurricane Irma Pushes Toward Puerto Rico, With Florida In Its Sights.

-- Here's How Congress Could Act To Save DACA.

-- Out-Of-Control Wildfires Threaten Western States.

And here are more early headlines:

Myanmar's Suu Kyi Blames "Fake News" For Rohingya Information. ( CNN)

Putin Says Dialogue Needed To Solve North Korean Issue. ( Reuters)

Chinese Scientist Warns North Korean Nuclear Test Site Mountain Could Collapse. ( South China Morning Post)

Pope Francis In Colombia Today Seeking Peace. ( Los Angeles Times)

Kentucky's Last Abortion Clinic In Legal Fight To Stay Open. ( AP)

Divided Federal Appeals Panel OKs Texas Voter ID Law. ( Politico)

Arizona Air National Guard Pilot Killed In F-16 Crash. ( AZ Central)

Blue Jays, Red Sox Play 19 Innings Over 6 Hours. ( SB Nation)

