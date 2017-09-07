Top Stories: Hurricane Irma Latest; Trump Jr. To Meet With Senate Staffers
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Hurricane Irma Blasts Past Puerto Rico With 180-MPH Winds; Risk Rises For Florida.
-- Trump Jr. Set To Meet With Senate Judiciary Committee Investigators.
-- Behind Support For 'Adoption' A Web Of Clandestine Russian Advocates.
-- Here's What Happens To All Those Flooded Cars After A Hurricane.
And here are more early headlines:
More U.S. Anti-Missile Launchers Installed In South Korea. ( Yonhap)
Western Wildfires Blowing Smoke Across U.S. ( Newsweek)
Deadly Trek For 140,000 Fleeing Rohingyas From Myanmar. ( Washington Post)
Pope Francis Arrives In Colombia, Urging Peace. ( Los Angeles Times)
DeVos To Give Major Title IX Speech; Critics Concerned. ( CHE)
Lobster Predicts 6 More Weeks Of Summer. ( Penobscot Bay Pilot)
