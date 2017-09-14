Top Stories: Trump On DACA; Hurricane Relief In U.S. Virgin Islands
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Trump: GOP Leadership 'On Board' With Deal Over DACA.
-- Relief Operation Tries To Ease Irma Victims' Pain In Virgin Islands.
-- Here's What's In Bernie Sanders' 'Medicare For All' Bill.
-- Frank Vincent, Who Portrayed Dapper Mobsters, Dies.
And here are more early headlines:
Marines Badly Burned In Calif. Training Accident.( Mercury News)
Hurricane Jose Still Alive In The Atlantic. ()
Two Typhoons Close To China. ( Reuters)
Red Cross Suspends Aid In South Sudan After Worker Killed. ( AP)
C.A.R. Defense Minister Sacked As Violence Grows. ( Reuters)
Cleveland Indians Win 21st Game In A Row. ( ESPN)
