Top Stories: Hurricane Maria Advances; Trump's Handling Of North Korea

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hurricane Maria Heads Toward Puerto Rico; Expected To Become Major Storm.

-- NPR/IPSOS Poll: Most Americans Don't Trust Trump On North Korea.

-- Emmy Awards: 'Handmaid's Tale' And 'Veep' Win In Multiple Categories.

And here are more early headlines:

More Than 80 Arrested In St. Louis Protests. ( St. Louis Public Radio)

4 American College Students Hit With Acid In France. ( New York Times)

U.S. Weighing Closing Embassy In Cuba Over Diplomats' Health. ( Washington Post)

Bangladesh Limiting Movement Of Refugee Rohingyas. ( AP)

Fierce Storm In Romania Kills At Least 8. ( BBC)

G.M. To Recall Thousands Of Airbags In China. ( Deutsche Welle)

55,000 Displaced In Somali-Ethiopian Border Clash. ( Reuters)

Rolling Stone Magazine For Sale. ( Variety)

VIDEO: Cyclist Bikes Around The World In Record Time. ( BBC)

