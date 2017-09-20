© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Top Stories: Hurricane Maria Hits Puerto Rico; Senate GOP's Health Care Bill

By Korva Coleman
Published September 20, 2017 at 9:49 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Hurricane Maria Makes Landfall In Puerto Rico.

-- How Rick Santorum Got A Haircut And Revived The GOP's Obamacare Repeal Effort.

-- Who Can Really 'Drain The Swamp'? Alabama GOP Primary Race Pits Trump Against Bannon.

And here are more early headlines:

More Than 200 Dead In Mexico Quake, Rescue Work Ongoing. ( ABC)

9th Fla. Nursing Home Resident Dies After Hurricane Irma. ( Sun-Sentinel)

South Korea Says Trump "Firm" On North Korea. ( Reuters)

Kenyan Supreme Court Explains Why It Overturned Election. ( Bloomberg)

Rohingya Refugees Face Heavy Rain After Fleeing Myanmar. ( AP)

Mumbai Inundated Again By Flooding. ( NDTV)

Baseball Teams Set New Home Run Record. ( SI.com)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman