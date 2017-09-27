Top Stories: Puerto Rico's Water Crisis; GOP Lawmakers Outline Tax Cut
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- No Electricity Means No Clean Water For Many In Puerto Rico.
-- Republicans To Unveil 'Middle Class' Tax Cut; Democrats See Windfall For The Rich.
-- Rockets Hit Kabul Airport After Mattis Arrives On Unannounced Visit.
-- Thai Supreme Court Sentences Former Prime Minister To 5 Years In Absentia.
And here are more early headlines:
Report: Saudi-Led Blockade On Yemen Devastating Civilians. ( Human Rights Watch)
Veterans Affairs Needs More Funding For Private Health Program. ( AP)
Ireland To Vote On Whether To Ease Abortion Laws. ( New York Times)
Spanish Police Will Block Catalonia Independence Poll Stations. ( Guardian)
U.S. Hit Canadian Aerospace Firm Bombardier With 220% Tariff. ( CBC)
Texas Gov. Says Houston Has Enough Money For Repairs. ( Texas Tribune)
U.N. Says 480,000 Rohingyas Have Fled Myanmar. ( U.N. News Centre)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.