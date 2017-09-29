10 Brand-New Albums We're Listening To This Weekend

Welcome to fall, where everything is pumpkin spice, scarves are a necessary fashion accessory and, oh, all of your favorite artists who didn't release albums in the spring suddenly make a mad dash for your ears.

We're here to help — not with the pumpkin spice, that's definitely on your own terms — but with the brand-new albums that we, the NPR Music staff, are listening to this weekend.

There's a little bit of everything, from hyperactive electronic cartoon music and two former Disney stars to a beloved country singer's return. And don't forget that there are also new albums from Torres ( Three Futures) and Protomartyr ( Relatives In Descent), who both offer track-by-track commentary for us today.

