Nation & World

Top Stories: Las Vegas Shooting; Nobel Prize In Medicine Awarded

By Korva Coleman
Published October 2, 2017 at 11:36 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- More Than 50 People Are Dead After A Mass Shooting On Las Vegas Strip.

-- Nobel Prize In Medicine Is Awarded To 3 Americans For Work On Circadian Rhythm.

-- Millions In Puerto Rico Still Lack Food, Clean Water Or Electricity.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-Equifax Chief Apologizes For Security Breach. ( Bloomberg)

Catalonia Officials Say Independence Referendum Approved. ( CNBC)

Deadly Violence In Cameroon As English Speakers Seek Independence. ( Guardian)

Facebook To Turn Over Russia-Linked Ads To Congress. ( Washington Post)

2 Plead Not Guilty In Murder Of North Korea Leader's Half Brother. ( BBC)

Trial Of Alleged N.Y. Bomber Opens Today. ( New York Times)

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
