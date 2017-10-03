© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Top Stories: The Las Vegas Shooter's Weapons; Nobel Physics Prize

By Korva Coleman
Published October 3, 2017 at 8:15 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Police: Las Vegas Shooter Had Multiple Guns At Hotel And At His Home.

-- They Proved Einstein Right; Now They've Won The 2017 Physics Nobel Prize.

-- This Supreme Court Case Could Radically Reshape Politics.

-- Rock Star Tom Petty Dead At 66.

And here are more early headlines:

Equifax Says 2.5 Million More Americans Affected By Data Breach. ( Reuters)

Iowa Judge Approves 3 Day Waiting Period For Abortions. ( Des Moines Register)

Report: U.S. Will Force Out Many Cuban Diplomats. ( Miami Herald)

FCC Commissioner Pai Approved To New 5 Year Term. ( Reuters)

Myanmar Takes International Officials Into Rohingya Areas. ( AP)

Suicide Attackers Strike Indian Military Camp In Kashmir. ( BBC)

Bobbleheads Going To Baseball's Hall Of Fame. ( Sun Sentinel)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman