Top Stories: Reviewing Chicago's Gun Laws; Nobel Literature Prize
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- FACT CHECK: Is Chicago Proof That Gun Laws Don't Work?
-- Trump's Puerto Rico Golf Venture: Not Such A Great Deal.
-- Anti-Abortion Rep. Tim Murphy Won't Seek Re-Election After Report On Abortion Request.
-- Kazuo Ishiguro Wins Nobel Prize In Literature.
And here are more early headlines:
New Tropical Depression May Strengthen, Menace U.S. ()
3 U.S. Soldiers Killed In Niger Ambush. ( NBC)
Catalonia Independence Update. ( PBS)
Iraq Claims It Retakes ISIS Stronghold. ( Guardian)
Sultan Of Brunei Marks 50 Years As Ruler. ( AFP)
Grave Of St. Nicholas Reportedly Discovered. ( Newsweek)
