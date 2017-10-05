© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Top Stories: Reviewing Chicago's Gun Laws; Nobel Literature Prize

By Korva Coleman
Published October 5, 2017 at 8:10 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- FACT CHECK: Is Chicago Proof That Gun Laws Don't Work?

-- Trump's Puerto Rico Golf Venture: Not Such A Great Deal.

-- Anti-Abortion Rep. Tim Murphy Won't Seek Re-Election After Report On Abortion Request.

-- Kazuo Ishiguro Wins Nobel Prize In Literature.

And here are more early headlines:

New Tropical Depression May Strengthen, Menace U.S. ()

3 U.S. Soldiers Killed In Niger Ambush. ( NBC)

Catalonia Independence Update. ( PBS)

Iraq Claims It Retakes ISIS Stronghold. ( Guardian)

Sultan Of Brunei Marks 50 Years As Ruler. ( AFP)

Grave Of St. Nicholas Reportedly Discovered. ( Newsweek)

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman