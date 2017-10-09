Top Stories: Trump's New Immigration Demands; Economics Nobel
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Nobel Goes To American Richard Thaler For Work In Behavioral Economics.
-- Gulf Coast Cleans Up After Hurricane Nate Comes Ashore.
-- Trump Ties Immigration Demands To DACA Deal, Including Border Wall.
And here are more early headlines:
GOP Senator Claims Trump Risks Triggering World War 3. ( New York Times)
Report: Nigeria Opens Trials Against Thousands Of Boko Haram Militants. ( Guardian)
Large Anti-Secession Protests In Catalonia, Spain.( AP)
Hurricane Center Tracking Tropical Depression In Atlantic. ()
Israeli, Palestinian Women March For Peace. ( Reuters)
10th Annual Zombie Walk In New Jersey. ( NJ.com)
Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.