Top Stories: Trump's Tough Line On Iran; He'll Also End ACA Subsidies

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump to Detail Tougher Line On Iran's Nuclear Program.

-- 31 Killed In Deadliest Week For Wildfires In California's History.

-- Trump Administration To End Obamacare Subsidies For The Poor.

-- Poll: Majorities Of Both Parties Favor Increased Gun Restrictions.

-- 'The Taliban Can't Win', Says Commander Of U.S. Forces In Afghanistan.

And here are more early headlines:

Speaker Ryan Heads To Puerto Rico, Says Island Needs Aid. ( The Hill)

Next Year's Social Security Increase To Be Announced Today. ( AP)

Small Quake In North Korea Suggests Instability At Nuke Test Site. ( Reuters)

Regulator Warns Slides On Some Airbus Jets May Be Faulty. ( Bloomberg)

Man In Police Car Chase Had That On "Bucket List". ( KCCI)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.