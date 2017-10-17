Top Stories: Drug Czar Nominee Withdraws; The Dow Tops A New High
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Tom Marino, Trump's Pick As Drug Czar, Withdraws After Damaging Opioid Report.
-- Dow Crosses Another Milestone, Topping 23,000 For The First Time.
-- ISIS Makes Last Stand At A Stadium In Raqqa, Its Doomed 'Capital'.
-- Lighter Winds Aid Firefighters Working To Contain California Blazes.
-- In Speech, Sen. McCain Decries 'Half-Baked Spurious Nationalism'.
And here are more early headlines:
Power Lines Worsening California Fires. ( Los Angeles Times)
Sewage Filling Puerto Rico Streams Used For Drinking Water. ( AP)
Iraq Moves To Control More Kurdish Areas. ( Bloomberg)
Catalonia Leader Won't Clarify Independence Comments. ( New York Times)
The Plague Outbreak Is Getting Worse In Madagascar. ( CNN)
