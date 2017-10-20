Taylor Swift Pines Hard For A Pretty Face On 'Gorgeous'

Teased early Thursday with three caption-less Instagram posts, "Gorgeous" arrived just before midnight, finding Swift in more traditional pop territory than the previous releases from her upcoming sixth studio album Reputation, due Nov. 10.

Over an undulating, minor-leaning beat, Swift pines hard for the one she can't have; in the bridge, she threatens a stumble home to her cats.

"Gorgeous" follows the throat-clearing, sing-spoken single, "...Ready For It?" first previewed in prime-time, just ahead of the highly-anticipated, high-profile Alabama-Florida State college football season opener. Despite that, it was relatively forgotten considering the high anticipation coming into Reputation's announcement, currently sitting at No. 53 on the Hot 100, while the older "Look What You Made Me Do" holds the No. 4 position.

If you're tired of this album cycle already, it should go without saying: There's really no escaping it. Taylor's likeness is now emblazoned on UPS trucks (the company is the official delivery partner of Swift's sixth studio album). And good luck finding respite from Reputation on TV — Taylor's partnered with AT&T and DirecTV for exclusive videos. And as if that's not enough, Taylor's new app — called The Swift Life, natch — will arrive later this year.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.