Top Stories: Police Body Cam Study Shows No Effects; Senate Budget Plan

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Body Cam Study Shows No Effect On Police Use Of Force Or Citizen Complaints.

-- Senate Passes Budget Resolution Seen As Key To Trump's Tax Overhaul.

-- CIA Backs Off Director's Claim That Russian Meddling Didn't Swing Election.

And here are more early headlines:

Rep. Wilson (D-Fl.) Fires Back At Kelly Criticism. ( CNN)

Losses From California Fires Estimated At $1 Billion. ( Fortune)

2 Afghan Mosques Attacked, Many Killed. ( Al-Jazeera)

Spain Set To Take Back Catalonia's Regional Powers. ( AP)

Japan Checks Kobe Steel's Copper Plant For Problems. ( Reuters)

Supporters Clap Electronically For China's President. ( CNBC)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.