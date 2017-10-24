Top Stories: New Findings On Discrimination; Mueller On Money-Laundering
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Poll: Most Americans Think Their Own Group Faces Discrimination.
-- What Is Money-Laundering? And Why Does It Matter To Robert Mueller?
-- Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Leaders Released On Bail.
-- Amid Rohingya Crisis, White House Mulls Sanctions On Myanmar's Military.
-- Iditarod Names Four-Time Champ Dallas Seavey In Dog Doping Scandal.
And here are more early headlines:
Trump To Lunch With GOP Senators On Capitol Hill. ( Washington Post)
Senate Considering Hurricane/Fire Relief Bill. ( USA Today)
2 Bundy Ranch Supporters In Standoff Case Plead Guilty. ( AZ Central)
Treasury Dept. Criticizes Pending, Complicated Financial Rule. ( Los Angeles Times)
Federal Watchdog Says Climate Change Costs Taxpayers Billions. ( AP)
N.Y. Attorney General Investigating Weinstein. ( New York Times)
Climbing Speed Record Set On El Capitan. ( SFGate)
Golf Shot Clock To Be Introduced Next Year In Europe. ( ESPN)
Heat Wave Bakes L.A. As World Series Opens. ( KPCC)
