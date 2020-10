Top Stories: Trump May Declare Opioid Emergency; Trump Voting Commission

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- President Trump May Declare Opioid Epidemic National Emergency.

'Nothing Going On' With Trump Voter Fraud Commission Due To Multiple Lawsuits.

-- George H.W. Bush Acknowledges Groping Multiple Women.

-- Amid Opposition Boycott, Kenyans Vote In Re-Run Of Presidential Election.

-- Ex-Air Force Officer To Oversee Puerto Rico's Power Restoration.

And here are more early headlines:

Increased Airport Screenings Start For Incoming U.S. Flights. ( Bloomberg)

Several Dead As Finnish Train Collides With Military Vehicle. ( Sky News)

National Archives To Release Kennedy Assassination Files. ( New York Times)

Iraq Wants Kurds To Annul Election Results. ( Reuters)

Cremation Ceremonies Underway For Late Thai King. ( Kyodo)

Turkish Court Releases 8 Activists Ahead Of Trial. ( AP)

UNICEF Calls For Attention To Africa As Population Grows. ( Globe & Mail)

