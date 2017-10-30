Top Stories: This Week In Congress; Russia Meddles With U.S. Race Issues

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- 4 Big Stories To Watch This Week, From Taxes To The Russia Investigations To Niger.

-- Russians Targeted U.S. Racial Divisions Long Before 2016 And Black Lives Matter.

--Houston Astros Win Game 5 And Take 3-2 Lead In World Series.

Senators To Discuss Use Of U.S. Military Force. ( The Hill)

Disruptive Weather Still Hitting Northeast. ( AccuWeather)

Several Dead As Storms Wallop Europe. ( Guardian)

Open Enrollment Starts This Week For Obamacare. ( Politico)

Wife Of Wounded Soldier To Testify At Bergdahl Trial. ( AP)

French Protests Held Against Sexual Harassment. ( France24)

U.S., Japan, South Korea Warn North Korea On Provocations. ( VOA)

Huge West Virginia Warehouse Fire Doused After A Week. ( Gazette-Mail)

