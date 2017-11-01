© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

Top Stories: Latest On NYC Attack; Russian Social Media Interference

By Korva Coleman
Published November 1, 2017 at 9:11 AM EDT

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Suspect In New York City Truck Attack Worked As Commercial Truck, Uber Driver.

-- Charges, Hearings Sharpen The Big Picture About Russia's Influence Campaign.

-- Poll: 1 In 3 Latinos Report Discrimination Based On Ethnicity.

And here are more early headlines:

U.S. Will Vote Down U.N. Resolution Seeking End To Cuba Embargo. ( Reuters)

NTSB Releases Report On Deadly California Bus Crash. ( AP)

More Confusion On ACA's Open Enrollment. ( New York Times)

A Look At The NASA Administrator Nominee. ( FiveThirtyEight)

Fed To Finish Latest Meeting; Next Fed Chair May Be Nominated. ( CNBC)

U.S. Says Bergdahl Gave Trove Of Information About Militants. ( Washington Post)

Abe Re-Elected Japanese Prime Minister. ( Asahi Shimbun)

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
