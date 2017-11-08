Top Stories: Dems Sweep Mayoral Elections; Trump Arrives In China
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Democrats Sweep Mayoral Elections In New York, Other Major Cities.
-- Maine Approves Medicaid Expansion; Referendums In New York, and Ohio Fail.
-- Shaky U.S.-China Trade Relationship Will Top Trump's Agenda In Beijing.
-- Trump Used To Disparage An Anti-Bribery Law; Will He Enforce It Now?
And here are more early headlines:
Protesters Demand That Spain Release Catalan Officials. ( BBC)
African Union Troops To Leave Somalia. ( VOA)
New Delhi Pollution Reaches Dangerous Levels. ( Reuters)
Bolivian Supporters Rally For A 4th Term For Morales. ( BBC)
Tropical Storm Rina Gains Strength Far Out In Atlantic. ()
NBA's James And Green Start Opaque Meme Trend On "Mood". ( SI)
