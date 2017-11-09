Top Stories: Trump Visits China; Ex-Intel Chiefs Chide CIA

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Trump Touts 'Great Chemistry' With China's Xi As Leaders Agree To Closer Ties.

-- Spacey Cut From Film; Scenes To Be Re-Shot With Replacement Actor.

--Ex-U.S. Intel Chiefs Criticize CIA For Entertaining Russian Hack Conspiracy.

And here are more early headlines:

FEMA Offers To Rehouse Puerto Ricans On The U.S. Mainland. ( CBS)

Saudi Blockade Of Yemen Could Trigger Famine. ( CNN)

Brazilian Lawmakers Back Strict Anti-Abortion Rules. ( Independent)

Questions Over Whether Saudi Arabia Is Holding Lebanon's Former Leader. ( Reuters)

Tropical Storm Rina Moves North In The Atlantic. ()

Garth Brooks Named Country Music Artist Of The Year. ( People)

Coast Guard Rescues Man Trying To Row Across Pacific. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.