Top Stories: Reaction To Moore Accusations; Trump In Vietnam

-- 'Nothing Immoral' Or 'Deeply Disturbing'? Republicans Split On Roy Moore Allegations.

-- Trump Talks Tough On Trade At Summit In Vietnam.

-- Former Trump Campaign National Security Adviser Had Worried About Page's Moscow Trip.

-- Texas Church Where Massacre Took Place Will Be Demolished, Pastor Says.

Air Force To Release Draft Report On Church Shooter Next Week. ( The Hill)

Puerto Rico Loses Most Of Its Power Again. ( New York Times)

Syria Claims ISIS Forced Out Of Last Stronghold. ( Guardian)

W.H.O Warns Of Many Deaths Unless Yemeni Ports Open. ( W.H.O.)

Spanish Court Sets Bail For Separatist Catalan House Speaker. ( Bloomberg)

Pigeon Competitions Thrive In Cuba. ( AP)

