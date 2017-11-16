© 2020 WFAE
Nation & World

A Musical Moment of Zen From The Latin Grammys: Flor de Toloache And Danay Suarez Jam

By Felix Contreras
Published November 16, 2017 at 6:08 PM EST

The MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas is ground zero for Latin Grammy action. Most of the artists are staying here, so the elevator lobbies are jammed with people waiting for a glimpse and a selfie with their favorite pop stars.

I had an Alt.Latino version of a star sighting when I ran into both Cuban vocalist Danay Suarez and members of the band Flor de Toloache in the massive MGM Grand main lobby.

While they have shared space on NPR airwaves as recently as last Sunday, they had never met. Hugs, hellos and felicidades spread quickly as they compared notes between Suarez's first Latin Grammy experience and the mariachi band's second visit. Vocalist Shae Fiol had some sage advice for Suarez: "Eat and sleep when you can! You won't get much of either this week! And definitely wear comfortable shoes!"

Then something magical happened: While doing a Facebook Live interview with NBC Latino's Marisa Arbona-Ruiz (who is also an Alt.Latino contributor), all five of them broke into a spontaneous collaboration right there in the lobby!

The music fan in me can only hope that this sparked something that will land them all in a recording studio together one day.

Felix Contreras
Felix Contreras is co-creator and host of Alt.Latino, NPR's pioneering program about Latin Alternative music and Latino culture. It features music as well as interviews with many of the most well-known Latinx musicians, actors, filmmakers, and writers. He has hosted and produced Alt.Latino episodes from Mexico, Colombia, Cuba, and throughout the U.S. since the show started in 2010.
