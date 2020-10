Top Stories: Charles Manson Dies; Kenya's Supreme Court Upholds Election

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Charles Manson, Cult Leader Of Brutal 1969 Murders, Dies.

-- Kenya's Supreme Court Affirms Re-Election Of Uhuru Kenyatta.

-- Future Of Germany's Merkel In Doubt As Coalition Talks Collapse.

-- Bad Weather Hampers Search For Missing Argentine Submarine.

-- Jeffrey Tambor May Be Leaving 'Transparent' Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations.

And here are more early headlines:

Nebraska Decides On Segment Of Keystone XL Pipeline Today. ( Bloomberg)

Zimbabwe's Leader Hasn't Stepped Down, Faces Removal. ( BBC)

U.S. Border Agent Killed In Texas. ( Washington Post)

Winners From The American Music Awards. ( Billboard)

First Lady To Accept White House Christmas Tree Early. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.