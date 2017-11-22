© 2020 WFAE
90.7 Charlotte 93.7 Southern Pines 90.3 Hickory 106.1 Laurinburg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Nation & World

Top Stories: U.S. Navy Plane Crashes In Pacific; Uber Data Is Hacked

By Korva Coleman
Published November 22, 2017 at 6:45 AM EST

Good morning, here are our early stories:

-- Plane Carrying 11 Crew And Passengers Crashes in Philippine Sea, Navy Says.

-- Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Supervises Mueller Probe But He's Also A Witness.

-- Uber Data On 57 Million People Stolen In Massive Hack.

-- Opposition To Refugee Arrivals Keeps Getting Louder.

And here are more early headlines:

Ex-Bosnian Serb General Convicted Of Genocide. ( New York Times)

More Remains Of Missing U.S. Sergeant Discovered In Niger. ( CNN)

Ousted Zimbabwe Official May Become President. ( BBC)

Only Half Of Puerto Rico Has Power Back After Hurricane. ()

Kuwait's Aging Emir In Hospital After Having A Cold. ( Reuters)

Police In Germany Recover Stolen Beatles Memorabilia. ( AP)

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Nation & World
Korva Coleman
Korva Coleman is a newscaster for NPR.
See stories by Korva Coleman