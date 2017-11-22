Top Stories: U.S. Navy Plane Crashes In Pacific; Uber Data Is Hacked
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- Plane Carrying 11 Crew And Passengers Crashes in Philippine Sea, Navy Says.
-- Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Supervises Mueller Probe But He's Also A Witness.
-- Uber Data On 57 Million People Stolen In Massive Hack.
-- Opposition To Refugee Arrivals Keeps Getting Louder.
And here are more early headlines:
Ex-Bosnian Serb General Convicted Of Genocide. ( New York Times)
More Remains Of Missing U.S. Sergeant Discovered In Niger. ( CNN)
Ousted Zimbabwe Official May Become President. ( BBC)
Only Half Of Puerto Rico Has Power Back After Hurricane. ()
Kuwait's Aging Emir In Hospital After Having A Cold. ( Reuters)
Police In Germany Recover Stolen Beatles Memorabilia. ( AP)
