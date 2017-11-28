Top Stories: Pope Francis In Myanmar; Consumer Agency In Turmoil
Good morning, here are our early stories:
-- In Myanmar, Pope Calls For Unity And Tolerance, But Doesn't Mention Rohingya.
-- Kenya's President Sworn-In For Second Term As Police Quell Unrest.
-- Former Top Chinese General Commits Suicide As Corruption Probe Looms.
-- What The Upheaval At A Federal Consumer Watchdog Could Mean For Students.
And here are more early headlines:
President Trump To Visit GOP Senators On Capitol Hill Today. ( USA Today)
Confirmation Hearing Underway For Fed Chair Nominee. ( MarketWatch)
Tesla Prepares To Test Huge Battery In Australia. ( Sydney Morning Herald)
Uncertainty Over Honduran Presidential Voting Results. ( Reuters)
Arkansas Cuts Funding To Planned Parenthood. ( AP)
Volcanic Eruption Continues On Bali. ( CBS/AP)
